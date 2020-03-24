Escambia Now At 13 COVID-19 Cases – Six In Cantonment, Seven In Pensacola
March 24, 2020
There are now 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Escambia County, according to the Florida Department of Health. Six of the cases are persons from Cantonment, and seven are from Pensacola.
The three latest Escambia County cases announced Tuesday evening are a 49-year old female and two males ages 26 and 58. The age of those diagnosed in Escambia County ranges from 22 to 76. None of the Escambia County patients are in the hospital; they are all self-quarantined.
Santa Rosa is now at six confirmed cases, the latest announced being a 73-year old male and a 60-year old female.
Tuesday evening, the total number of Florida cases was 1,467 of which 1,379 are Florida residents and 88 are non-residents within the state. There have been 20 deaths reported across the state, including the Santa Rosa County man that died at a Pensacola hospital.
Comments
4 Responses to “Escambia Now At 13 COVID-19 Cases – Six In Cantonment, Seven In Pensacola”
It would be nice to have SOME kind of warning about the who? where? & when? of the infected (even if the authorities were given the info to anonymously disperse) so that others can be informed so THEY can prevent the spread in case they had contact.
Many people are able to think back to a possible logical time when or where they think they were infected.
Escambia county population about 313,512
Only 13 cases of the virus? Many more flu and pneumonia existing around us.
I agree with the Governor … I will take my chances with normal activity.
Ok… Don’t want to cause panic but where were the Cantonment people frequently going? Methadone clinic? Grocery Advantage? I personally do not go to the Methadone clinic but my other half did for a bit and curious on where exposure could be for friends and family.
This will continue to rise as long as we stay in the stores and around the public. Governor has to make a change. Nothing will get better if he doesn’t.