Escambia Now At 13 COVID-19 Cases – Six In Cantonment, Seven In Pensacola

There are now 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Escambia County, according to the Florida Department of Health. Six of the cases are persons from Cantonment, and seven are from Pensacola.

The three latest Escambia County cases announced Tuesday evening are a 49-year old female and two males ages 26 and 58. The age of those diagnosed in Escambia County ranges from 22 to 76. None of the Escambia County patients are in the hospital; they are all self-quarantined.

Santa Rosa is now at six confirmed cases, the latest announced being a 73-year old male and a 60-year old female.

Tuesday evening, the total number of Florida cases was 1,467 of which 1,379 are Florida residents and 88 are non-residents within the state. There have been 20 deaths reported across the state, including the Santa Rosa County man that died at a Pensacola hospital.