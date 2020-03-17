Escambia District To Provide Free Breakfast And Lunch At Five Schools Next Week

March 17, 2020

The Escambia County School District will offer supplemental school meals next week.

Breakfast and lunch will be available from 9 a.m. until noon, March 23-27 at five locations in Escambia County:

  1. Bratt Elementary School, 5721 North Highway 99, Bratt
  2. Bellview Elementary School, 4425 Bellview Avenue
  3. Warrington Middle School, 459 South Old Corry Field Road, Pensacola
  4. C.A. Weis Elementary School, 2701 North Q Street, Pensacola
  5. Booker T. Washington High School, 6000 College Parkway, Pensacola

Meals will be distributed in a curbside pick-up operation. Food items will be in to-go containers and will consist of ready-to-eat food items that should be consumed when received or should be quickly refrigerated for consumption at a later time.  Meals are available for children and teens ages 18 and under.

If meals continue to be required after March 27, sites may be adjusted based on need and participation, according to the school district.

NorthEscambia.com photo.

