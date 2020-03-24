Escambia County Parks Are Open. But Don’t Do This.

March 24, 2020

Escambia County’s parks are open, but the county is offering advice on how to stay COVID-19 safe.

The county is asking park visitors to refrain from using playground equipment because the highly-touched surfaces are not disinfected. The county is also encouraging park visitors to bring their own sports equipment.

Many of Escambia County’s parks offer paved walking trails, ball courts and other amenities that can still be enjoyed. Click here to find an Escambia County park. Note that all community centers listed on that page are closed.

Pictured: The playground at the Barrineau Park Community Center. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

