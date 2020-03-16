Escambia (AL) Jail And Sheriff’s Office Lobbies Closed Due To Coronavirus Threat

March 16, 2020

The Escambia County (AL) jail and sheriff’s office lobby have been closed to the public due to the coronavirus.

The Escambia County Detention Center in Brewton is closed to all public access.

“The lobby will not be open for any reason,” a statement late Sunday night said, noting that funds can be added online to inmate photo accounts.

The lobby of the adjacent Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office is now also closed. For assistance, call (251) 809-0741 or 911 for emergencies.

There are no known COVID-19 cases so far in Escambia County, Alabama.

NorthEscambia.com photo.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 