EREC Closes Office Lobbies, Scales Back Walnut Hill Post Office Services

March 18, 2020

Escambia River Electric Cooperative has closed their lobbies in Walnut and Jay, and they have scaled back services offered at their contract post office due to the coronavirus.

At the main EREC office in Jay, the drive-thru only will be open.

At the EREC Walnut Hill Office,  which also includes the Walnut Hill contract post office, the lobby will be closed. The post office mail receptacle area will remain open with limited service. Individuals can still check their post office boxes, and drop-off small mail or packages. Purchasing postage and large package shipping will not be available and must be handled at a full-scale post office facility.

EREC accept payments by mail, online, by phone or using a night depository drop. Services such as opening or closing an electric, water or internet account; making changes to services; balance inquiries and service orders can be accomplished b phone or email. Contact memberservices@erec.com or call (850) 675-4521 or (800) 235-3848 for assistance.

Pictured: The Walnut Hill post office. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 