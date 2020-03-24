ECUA Closes Walk-In Customer Service, Suspends Non-Payment Disconnects

ECUA has closed their walk-in customer service center and Ellyson Industrial Park, and they have suspend disconnects for non-payment.

Customers can take advantage of a variety of bill pay payment options that do not require face-to-face exposure or can be accomplished from home. For information on bill payment options, visit ecua.fl.gov/my-bill.

ECUA has suspended disconnections for non-payment for both residential and commercial accounts during the pandemic period.