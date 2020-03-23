ECAT Modifies Schedules, Limits Buses To 10 Riders To Reduce Coronavirus Risk

ECAT is moving buses to a modified schedule on Monday and limited riderships to 10 people or less in effort to help lessen the change of potential exposure to coronavirus.

Until April 14 weekday bus routes will run on a modified schedule. This modified weekday schedule will match our “Holiday Schedule”, which runs every two hours and with the final route trips departing ECAT and Downtown at 6 p.m. The same modified schedule will run on Saturdays and no service on Sundays. The following routes will be temporarily suspended until further notice:

Route 41, East Pensacola Heights

Route 59A, NAS Pensacola, Airport

Route 59X, NAS Pensacola, Downtown, Cordova Mall

Route 61, Pensacola Beach

Route 64, Beach Jumper

UWF Regular Trolley Service

Routes 1, 2, 31, 32, 43, 44, 45, 47, 48, 50, 51, 52, 55, 57, 58, 60, and 63 will continue to operate modified schedule service Monday – Saturday. UWF Express Trolley will also continue service Monday – Saturday.

ECAT will be scaling capacity to increase social distancing and safety for the general public as well as employees. Buses will be limited to transporting 10 people and encourage staggered seating. Additional vehicles will be dispatched to ensure all passengers are picked up and complying with the 10- person limit.

Contact ECAT customer service at (850) 595-3228 for additional information.

Paratransit Services

Escambia County Community Transportation (ECCT) will temporarily suspend all paratransit services after 7 p.m. for weekday and Saturday services. All medical necessary trips will be honored. Sunday service is temporarily suspended. All expired eligibility will be extended for 90 days. In-person eligibility interviews will be rescheduled or completed over the phone. Call ECCT customer service at (850) 595-0501 for assistance.