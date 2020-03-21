DeSantis Orders Cancellation Of All Elective Surgeries

March 21, 2020

In order to provide relief to hospitals that are, or might be, stretched thin due to the coronavirus, Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered the cancellation of all elective surgeries.

“All hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, office surgery centers, dental, orthodontic and endodontic offices, and other health care practitioners’ offices in the state of Florida are prohibited from providing any medically unnecessary, non-urgent or non-emergency procedure or surgery which, if delayed, does not place a patient’s immediate health, safety or wellbeing at risk, or will, if delayed, not contribute to the worsening of a serious or life-threatening medical condition,” the governor’s office said.

The order continues until the end of the current COVID-19 State of Emergency.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 