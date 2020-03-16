COVID-19 Case Confirmed In Escambia County

The first case of coronavirus (COVID-19) has been confirmed in Escambia County, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The patient is male, according to FDOH, and is a travel-related case. No further information has been provided.

Single travel related cases were previously reported in Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties. The Santa Rosa County patient, an elderly male, later died at Baptist Hospital in Pensacola.

Escambia County will declare a local state of emergency at 8 a.m. Tuesday and open the Escambia County Emergency Operations Center.

“We are proactively activating the EOC and declaring a local state of emergency to ensure we have the appropriate resources for this unprecedented event, ” Escambia County Emergency Manager Eric Gilmore said. “We encourage the public to follow CDC guidance for social distancing and proper health and hygiene to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Escambia County.”