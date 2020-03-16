COVID-19 Case Confirmed In Escambia County

March 16, 2020

The first case of coronavirus (COVID-19) has been confirmed in Escambia County, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The patient is male, according to FDOH, and is a travel-related case. No further information has been provided.

Single travel related  cases were previously reported in Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties. The Santa Rosa County patient, an elderly male, later died at Baptist Hospital in Pensacola.

Escambia County will declare a local state of emergency at 8 a.m. Tuesday and open the Escambia County Emergency Operations Center.

“We are proactively activating the EOC and declaring a local state of emergency to ensure we have the appropriate resources for this unprecedented event, ” Escambia County Emergency Manager Eric Gilmore said. “We encourage the public to follow CDC guidance for social distancing and proper health and hygiene to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Escambia County.”

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 