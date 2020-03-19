City Of Pensacola Closes Restaurant Dining Rooms, Movie Theaters; Escambia County Could Follow

Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson is ordered restaurants in the city to close their dining rooms for two weeks starting Monday. The order also closes movie theaters and other entertainment venues.

Escambia County Commissioner Lumon May, speaking at a press conference at Pensacola City Hall, said the Escambia County Commission will consider similar closures during a special meeting Friday morning.

Robinson’s order includes all restaurants in the city limits with seating for eight or more people. The order does not apply to dining at the airport or hospitals.

Robinson encouraged the restaurants to offer drive-thru, curbside pickup or delivery.

Click to read the city ordinance.