Chance Of Severe Storms Today, Back In The 40s Tonight

There is a chance of severe storms for Tuesday. The primary threat is damaging winds, but quater-size hail and an isolated tornado are possible into mid-afternoon.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms before 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 1pm and 4pm, then a slight chance of showers after 4pm. High near 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 71. North wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.