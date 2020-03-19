Century Correctional Officer Assaulted By Convicted Murderer

A correctional officer was recently assaulted at Century Correctional Institution by convicted murderer, according to information released by the Florida Department of Corrections.

Inmate Demetrius Benjamin assaulted an officer by striking them in the face with a closed fist. Staff responded appropriately, and the inmate was subdued, FDC said.

Benjamin remains at Century CI, serving a 25-year sentence for second degree murder (dangerous act), according to prison system records.