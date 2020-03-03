Century Considers Company To Replace 400 Gas Meters, Postpones Over Bid Law Concerns

March 3, 2020

The Town of Century considered a proposal Monday night to hire company for about $64,000 to replace natural gas meters, but the council stepped back and did not vote over concerns if state bid laws were met.

Interim City Administrator Vernon Prather recommended that the town hire Precision Meter Repair (PMR) of Plant City to replace 400 residential meters at $160 each.

Florida Gas Utility, which provides natural gas consulting service to the town, obtained three quotes to change out the meters ranging from PMR’s $160 to a high of $1,000 each,  Prather said.

The town council was not completely satisfied that would meet state bid laws, and tabled action until compliance could be determined.

The town purchased hundreds of new meters in early 2019 to replacing aging meters believed to be causing the underbilling of many natural gas customers. Since that time, 15 commercial and about 200 residential meters have been replaced. With their other daily tasks, town employees have not been able to progress any faster, leading to Prather’s recommendation to hire an outside firm that could complete the task by installing 400 meters in matter of weeks.

The town does not have a sufficient balance in its gas fund to pay an outside company to replace the meters, but Prather recommended using Local Option Sales Tax funds.

Written by William Reynolds 

 