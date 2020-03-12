Cantonment Man Facing Drug And Weapons Charges After Running From Deputies In Cantonment

A man is facing drug and weapons charges after running from deputies in Cantonment.

Deonta Donell Clay, 23, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (hydrocodone), possession of crack cocaine, and resisting arrest without violence.

An Escambia County deputy was patrolling on Muscogee Road when he observed a possible window tint violation on a Nissan Altima and attempted to get closer. The deputy initiated a traffic stop, and the vehicle stopped at a residence near the intersection of Taylor Street and Irene Lane. The driver, later identified as Clay, got out of the vehicle, looked at the patrol vehicle with the emergency lights activated, “pulled up his pants and ran”, according to arrest report.

The deputy lost sight of Clay behind a trailer and requested a K-9. Clay was located in the area of 351 Robinson Street.

A black semi-automatic Glock 19 handgun was found near where Clay was located, according to an arrest report. The gun had been reported stolen in Opp, Alabama.

The K-9 alerted on Clay’s vehicle. Inside the Altima, deputies found an “off white rock” that tested positive for cocaine and a pill containing hydrocodone, the report states.

The Nissan Altima was seized. The tint on the vehicle’s windows was tested on scene to be within the legal limit.

Clay remained in the Escambia County Jail with a $16,000 bond.