Cantonment Man Charged With Strangling His Wife In Local Trailer Park

March 26, 2020

An Escambia County man is facing a felony charge after allegedly strangling his wife at a Cantonment trailer park.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance trailer park in the 1300 block of Tate School Road where they were met by a juvenile advising Alonzo Thompkins, Sr. was holding his wife down “right now” inside a mobile home.

The deputy ran inside the residence where he found Thompkins, 52,  in a bedroom holding his wife down by her hair as she was screaming “please get him off me”. The deputy pulled Thompkins off and took him into custody.

The wife told deputies the couple of 10 years had been in a lengthy verbal altercation that ended when Thompkins jumped on her and hit her face multiple times, an arrest report states. The victim said at one time he pushed down on her throat and made breathing difficult, and he struck her in the face with a closed fist, according to the report.

Thompkins was charged with domestic battery by strangulation, a third degree felony.

The Florida Department of Children and Families was also contacted because a juvenile was in the trailer at the time of the altercation.

Thompkins was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 