Cantonment Group Collects Food To Distribute Tuesday To Students Due School Closings (With Photo Gallery)

The Cantonment Improvement Committee will be distributing free food for school-aged children as long as it lasts Tuesday beginning at 1 p.m. at Carver Park on Webb Street.

Dozens of people and businesses responded to a call for help Monday and donated the food and helping package bags that will be distributed drive-thru style with no need to get out of a vehicle. Drivers will receive bag for each child.

Families that can’t make Tuesday’s giveaway can call (850) 346-2797 to make arrangements to meet if there anything remaining after Tuesday’s event.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.