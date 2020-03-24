Breaking: Four Arrests Made In Escambia County EMS Investigation

Four people have been arrested for allegedly falsifying Escambia County EMS records.

Those arrested Tuesday afternoon were:

Stephen White, former chief of EMS operations

Katherine Kenny, paramedic supervisor

Lawrence Salter, Jr., former deputy chief of EMS Operations

James Bonoyer, former captain in charge of training, quality assurance, and American Heart Association training center coordinator for the county

“The investigation is complete is unless we receive additional information,” State Attorney Bill Eddins told NorthEscambia.com. “I would like the public to know that my office will not tolerate this kind of conduct.”

Eddins said he assigned a special prosecutor to the case, and his office will be seeking jail time for all four defendants.

He said the arrests are the result of a detailed and lengthy investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement into the alleged falsification of official records of the Escambia County Department of Public Safety. The investigation began after a 2019 letter from Escambia County Medical Director Dr. Rayme Edler.

The records alleged to have been falsified pertain to mandatory training courses with the American Heart Association. Successful completion of these courses is a requirement for a paramedic’s license with the State of Florida and employment as an Escambia County EMS paramedic. These courses include basic life support, advanced cardiac life support, pediatric advanced life support and pediatric emergency assessment, recognition and stabilization.

Bonoyer is charged with one count of Racketeering, a first degree felony. Racketeering is punishable with a maximum penalty of 30 years in state prison. He is also charged with 23 counts of official misconduct, a third degree felony. All third degree felonies are punishable by a maximum penalty of five years in state prison. Additionally, Bonoyer faces 20 counts of forgery, a third degree felony, and 13 of paramedic license fraud, a first degree misdemeanor. All first degree misdemeanors are punishable by a maximum penalty of one year in county jail. He was previously employed by the Escambia County Department of Public Safety as the American Heart Association Training Center coordinator and a paramedic.

Kenney is charged with one count of racketeering, a first degree felony, five (5) counts of Official Misconduct, a third degree felony, five (5) counts of Uttering a Forged Instrument, a third degree felony, and four counts of paramedic license fraud, a first degree misdemeanor. At the time of her arrest, she was employed by EMS as a paramedic supervisor. She was immediately terminated by Escambia County Administrator Janice Gilley.

Salter is charged with three counts of official misconduct, a third degree felony, three counts of uttering a forged instrument, a third degree felony, and two counts of paramedic license fraud a first degree misdemeanor. He was previously by Escambia County as deputy chief of operations and a paramedic.

White is charged with one count of racketeering, a first degree felony, eight counts of official ,misconduct, a third degree felony, six counts of uttering a forged instrument, a third degree felony, and two counts of paramedic license fraud, a first degree misdemeanor. He was previously employed by the Escambia County Department of Public Safety as chief of operations and a paramedic.

Eddins also thanked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for their “excellence in thoroughly investigating this matter of great public importance.”