Breaking: Four Arrests Made In Escambia County EMS Investigation
March 24, 2020
Four people have been arrested for allegedly falsifying Escambia County EMS records.
Those arrested Tuesday afternoon were:
- Stephen White, former chief of EMS operations
- Katherine Kenny, paramedic supervisor
- Lawrence Salter, Jr., former deputy chief of EMS Operations
- James Bonoyer, former captain in charge of training, quality assurance, and American Heart Association training center coordinator for the county
“The investigation is complete is unless we receive additional information,” State Attorney Bill Eddins told NorthEscambia.com. “I would like the public to know that my office will not tolerate this kind of conduct.”
Eddins said he assigned a special prosecutor to the case, and his office will be seeking jail time for all four defendants.
He said the arrests are the result of a detailed and lengthy investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement into the alleged falsification of official records of the Escambia County Department of Public Safety. The investigation began after a 2019 letter from Escambia County Medical Director Dr. Rayme Edler.
The records alleged to have been falsified pertain to mandatory training courses with the American Heart Association. Successful completion of these courses is a requirement for a paramedic’s license with the State of Florida and employment as an Escambia County EMS paramedic. These courses include basic life support, advanced cardiac life support, pediatric advanced life support and pediatric emergency assessment, recognition and stabilization.
Bonoyer is charged with one count of Racketeering, a first degree felony. Racketeering is punishable with a maximum penalty of 30 years in state prison. He is also charged with 23 counts of official misconduct, a third degree felony. All third degree felonies are punishable by a maximum penalty of five years in state prison. Additionally, Bonoyer faces 20 counts of forgery, a third degree felony, and 13 of paramedic license fraud, a first degree misdemeanor. All first degree misdemeanors are punishable by a maximum penalty of one year in county jail. He was previously employed by the Escambia County Department of Public Safety as the American Heart Association Training Center coordinator and a paramedic.
Kenney is charged with one count of racketeering, a first degree felony, five (5) counts of Official Misconduct, a third degree felony, five (5) counts of Uttering a Forged Instrument, a third degree felony, and four counts of paramedic license fraud, a first degree misdemeanor. At the time of her arrest, she was employed by EMS as a paramedic supervisor. She was immediately terminated by Escambia County Administrator Janice Gilley.
Salter is charged with three counts of official misconduct, a third degree felony, three counts of uttering a forged instrument, a third degree felony, and two counts of paramedic license fraud a first degree misdemeanor. He was previously by Escambia County as deputy chief of operations and a paramedic.
White is charged with one count of racketeering, a first degree felony, eight counts of official ,misconduct, a third degree felony, six counts of uttering a forged instrument, a third degree felony, and two counts of paramedic license fraud, a first degree misdemeanor. He was previously employed by the Escambia County Department of Public Safety as chief of operations and a paramedic.
Eddins also thanked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for their “excellence in thoroughly investigating this matter of great public importance.”
Comments
10 Responses to “Breaking: Four Arrests Made In Escambia County EMS Investigation”
Thank you Dr. Edler. Thank you Janice Gilley.
I know ’standing your ground’ in this fraud put a target on your back. A lot of prayers were said for you both. Thank you. God bless. One more for the good guys/gals!
I had the pleasure of knowing Leon Salter all through High School and later in life. It is unfortunate that this has happened but as a friend, I will back him to the end. He has always made me feel at ease around him and I can honestly say that I am proud to call him my friend! Remember NorthEscambia readers, it is innocent until proven guilty! Working in the Law Enforcement family, I could mention several that have dropped the ball but that would only be hearsay! Please understand that he has a family and don’t sling the mud because it may land on you! Prayers go out for all involved!
REGARDING:
“What does “utter a forged instrument” mean? I’m trying to understand exactly what they did.”
They covered it with “alleged falsification of official records of the Escambia County Department of Public Safety.” Picture someone dying unless you know how to save her and you falsified having gotten that training. She dies. Your fault.
Florida Statute 831.02, 831.02
Uttering forged instruments.—Whoever utters and publishes as true a false, forged or altered record, deed, instrument or other writing mentioned in s. 831.01 knowing the same to be false, altered, forged or counterfeited, with intent to injure or defraud any person, shall be guilty of a felony of the third degree
David for honest people
I think Dr Edler needs a BIG apology from a lot of people in this county for their comments made against or about her. I think she is doing what is exactly needed for our community, to make it a safer and better cared for place. She is not the type to say I told you so but I will for her.
What does “utter a forged instrument” mean? I’m trying to understand exactly what they did. Is it that they didn’t feel like completing the ongoing training courses, and fudged the records?
It’s important to emphasize that not all of the people under investigation were arrested. Our justice system has already cleared some of the people I advocated for whom I believed to be innocent and needlessly targeted.
I hope that the media and the public do not make the assumption that because 4 people were arrested, that means 4 people will be found guilty.
There was always a good possibility that there would be arrests stemming from the investigations. My advocacy has always been for particular individuals, and against a general culture of toxic workplace and broken due process.
If the County had not purposely kept those 5 harassment complaints in limbo (and kept a 6th from even being submitted), thereby their employees from the right to due process through the Merit System Protection Board, some of this might have been resolved a long time ago.
I’m relieved to see that it has already been demonstrated by FDLE and the SAO that I was correct about some individuals, and have hope that there are names on this list who will be able to demonstrate themselves to be innocent in a court of law.
The County needs to be *particularly* supportive of our EMS at this time. This is yet another huge blow to morale at a time when it is already very low. And, it goes without saying, the timing could not have been worse.
I am not surprised one smidgen. Good ol’ boy b.s. caught up with them… It was bound to be exposed sooner than later. Tax payers deserve honesty, integrity and morals in Emergency Services.
I’m just deeply saddened for ESC EMS, it’s residents, and everyone involved. I know these individuals, and I have the upmost respect for them. I can’t believe what I’m reading and I pray for quick resolve.
wow…. just…. wow
ahhhhh Escambia still corrupt….