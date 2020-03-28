Baptist Releases Full COVID-19 Test Result Information. The Other Local Hospitals Have Not.

March 28, 2020

Baptist Healthcare became the first local hospital to release full COVID-19 testing data, but so far other local health care providers have not.

On Saturday, Baptist said they have collected 316 samples outside of their hospitals. Of these samples taken, 119 have resulted negative; six have resulted positive; and 191 results are pending. That is about a five percent positive rate among results.

Baptist also said they have three COVID-19 positive patients at Gulf Breeze Hospital and two COVID-19 positive patients at Baptist Hospital.

Ascension Sacred Heart, West Florida Hospital and Community Health of Northwest Florida have not provided complete data on the COVID-19 tests they have administered. They have not said how many of their tests are negative, how many are pending or the number of positives.

“We expect to join other area providers in jointly reporting testing data soon to provide the community with an accurate accounting of COVID-19 cases in the area,” Baptist said in a statement.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 