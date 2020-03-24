Another Cantonment COVID-19 Case Increases Escambia County Total To 10

A 58-year old man in Cantonment has been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health, bringing Escambia County’s total confirmed case count to 10. Santa Rosa County remained at four cases in the latest data release Tuesday.

Four of Escambia County’ cases are from Cantonment, and six are from Pensacola. The age of those diagnosed in Escambia County ranges from 25 to 76. None of the Escambia County patients are currently in the hospital; they are all self-isolated.

There have been 118 negative tests in Escambia County reported to the FDOH.

Of the four cases in Santa Rosa County, three are from Navarre and one is from Miton. A 71-year old male died, and two patients are currently hospitalized.

Tuesday morning, the total number of Florida cases was 1,412, of which 1,330 are Florida residents and 82 are non-residents within the state. There have been 18 deaths reported across the state, including the Santa Rosa County man that died at a Pensacola hospital.