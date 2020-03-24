Another Cantonment COVID-19 Case Increases Escambia County Total To 10

March 24, 2020

A 58-year old man  in Cantonment has been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health, bringing Escambia County’s total confirmed case count to 10. Santa Rosa County remained at four cases in the latest data release Tuesday.

Four of Escambia County’ cases are from Cantonment, and six are from Pensacola. The age of those diagnosed in Escambia County ranges from 25 to 76. None of the Escambia County patients are currently in the hospital; they are all self-isolated.

There have been 118 negative tests in Escambia County reported to the FDOH.

Of the four cases in Santa Rosa County, three are from Navarre and one is from Miton. A 71-year old male died, and two patients are currently hospitalized.

Tuesday morning, the total number of Florida cases was 1,412, of which 1,330 are Florida residents and 82 are non-residents within the state. There have been 18 deaths reported across the state, including the Santa Rosa County man that died at a Pensacola hospital.

  1. Rufus Lowgun on March 24th, 2020 11:18 am

    There are certainly more cases here than that. With more to come. It would be useful to publish the total number of tests given. With Trump requiring all information about Covid-19 on a national level to go through Mike Pence’s office, that information might not be available, however.

  2. Estrella Nueva on March 24th, 2020 11:14 am

    Not surprised to see Cantonment cases. Grocery and home fix it centers have not put gloves on employees and very few shoppers wearing gloves. One grocery store employee said we put out wipes but people were stealing so we stopped.





