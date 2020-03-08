Escambia Jumps To 28 Positive COVID-19 Cases; Santa Rosa At 13

Escambia County jumped to 27 positive COVID-19 cases in the latest report from the Florida Department of Health, up by eight in just 24 hours. Santa Rosa County now has 13 cases.

Of the Escambia County cases, 20 people are from Pensacola seven are from Cantonment and one is a non-resident. They range in age from 22 to 94, and at least one was in the hospital.

In Santa Rosa County, seven positive are from Navarre, two are from Pace and two are from Milton.

There are 3,198 cases across Florida. Of those 3,054 are Florida residents and 144 are non-residents. COVID-19 has now killed 46 in Florida, and 503 are hospitalized.