Winning $68K Fantasy Five Ticket Sold On Nine Mile Road

Someone is over $68,000 richer this morning after purchasing a winning Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 ticket at a Nine Mile Road convenience store.

The ticket sold at the Beulah Texaco at 6500 West Nine Mile Road was one of three winning tickets sold for Friday night’s drawing and is worth $68,640.92. Other winning tickets were sold in Orlando and Jacksonville.

The 347 tickets matching four numbers won $95.50 each. Another 10,263 tickets matching three numbers are worth $9 each, and 97,135 ticket holders won a Quick Pick ticket for picking two numbers.

Friday’s winning numbers were 2-7-8-25-28.