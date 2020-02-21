Winner Collects $68K For Fantasy 5 Ticket Sold On Nine Mile Road

We now know who purchased a winning Fantasy Five ticket on Nine Mile Road last week.

The Florida Lottery says the February ticket worth $68,640.92 was sold to Ross A. Ciongoli who purchased the “quick pick” ticket at the Beulah Texaco at 6500 West Nine Mile Road Other winning tickets were sold in Orlando and Jacksonville.

The 347 tickets matching four numbers won $95.50 each. Another 10,263 tickets matching three numbers are worth $9 each, and 97,135 ticket holders won a Quick Pick ticket for picking two numbers.

Friday’s winning numbers were 2-7-8-25-28.