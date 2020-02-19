Wet Weather Pattern; Rain Chance Jumps Wednesday Night, Thursday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Areas of dense fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers. High near 61. East wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night: Showers likely before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 57. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.

Sunday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.