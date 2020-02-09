Tree Giveaway Friday To Mark Anniversary Of Century Tornado

The 4th Annual Tree Giveaway and Tornado Remembrance will be held Friday in Century.

During the 10 a.m. program at the Century Ag Building on West Highway 4, attendees can choose from red maple, Shumard oak and flatwoods plum trees while supplies last.

The program is sponsored by the Town of Century, Escambia County and the Florida Forest Service. It marks the fourth anniversary of an EF-3 tornado that struck Century on February 15, 2016.

Pictured: A 2019 tree giveaway in Century. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.