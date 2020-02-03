Three Injured In Highway 29, Tate School Road Crash

February 3, 2020

Three people were injured in a two vehicle wreck Monday morning on Highway 29 at Tate School Road.

The T-bone type collision happened about 8:30 a.m. Both vehicles came to rest off the roadway in the edge of the woodline.

Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to extricate the victims before they were transported to the hospital by Escambia County EMS. None of the injuries were considered life threatening.

Southbound Highway 29 traffic was diverted onto Old Chemstrand Road as first responders worked.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. The Cantonment, Ensley and Brent stations of Escambia Fire Rescue and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

