This Week’s Traffic Delay Spots To Watch

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads and projects in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

U.S. 29 Widening from Interstate 10 (I-10) to Nine Mile Road (State Road (S.R.) 10 / U.S. 90A)– Drivers will experience the following traffic impacts the week of Sunday,

Feb. 16. Detroit Boulevard will be closed west of U.S. 29 at the railroad tracks through 6 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17 for railroad reconstruction. Detroit Boulevard between Untreiner Avenue and U.S. 29 will be open to local traffic only. All other traffic will be directed to Hannah Street, Untreiner Avenue, and Broad Street. Nine Mile Road at the U.S. 29 Overpass: Alternating lane shifts as crews construct the new southbound bridge.

U.S. 29 traffic between I-10 and 9 1/2 Mile Road may experience alternating lane closures as crews continue drainage and paving operations.

Pensacola Bay (U.S. 98) Bridge Replacement - There will be intermittent lane closures at the following locations from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the week of Sunday, Feb 16. U.S. 98 east and westbound, from North 14th Avenue in Pensacola to east of the Pensacola Bay Bridge in Gulf Breeze. North 17th Avenue in Pensacola between U.S. 98 and the Graffiti Bridge.

Nine Mile Road (S.R. 10 / U.S. 90A) Widening from Pine Forest Road (S.R. 297) to U.S. 29-New Market Street will experience intermittent road closures through Saturday, Feb. 22 as drainage work continues. Traffic is detoured to Parkside Street and Milestone Boulevard. Signs and variable message boards are in place to alert drivers of the temporary closure and alternate route.

· I-110 Striping Operations from Gregory Street to Davis Highway - There will be intermittent and alternating lane restrictions from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 16 through Tuesday, Feb. 18 as crews stripe and place pavement markers along the roadway.

– Crews continue paving operations and median work. Drivers may encounter intermittent daytime lane restrictions. Motorists are reminded to watch for crews and heavy equipment entering and exiting the roadway. · Hanks Road Bridge Replacement over Breastworks Creek- Crews continue roadway earthwork and preparations for base material. The roadway remains temporarily closed. Drivers on Hanks Road, west of the bridge, are detoured to C.R. 99 and C.R. 4. Drivers east of the bridge will utilize Pine Barren Road. The project is anticipated to be complete spring 2020.

C.R. 168 Bridge Replacement over Unnamed Branch in Northwest Century- Traffic has been transitioned to the new bridge. Crews are working on grading, concrete ditch pavement, and removal of the temporary acrow bridge. Watch for workers and heavy equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

Santa Rosa County:

· U.S. 98 (Pensacola Bay Bridge) Replacement - There will be intermittent lane closures at the following locations from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the week of Sunday, Feb 16.

Crews are currently working on drainage improvements. East and westbound lane closures at Bostic Lane will be in effect from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. · U.S. 98 Safety Improvement from Villa Woods Circle to Ortega Park Drive - Construction activities continue at the following seven locations: Villa Woods Circle to Marble Court, Oriole Beach Road, Grand Ride Circle to Fordham Parkway, El Rito Drive/College Parkway, American Avenue, Alpine Avenue, and west of Ortega park Drive. Crews continue curb and gutter, traffic separator, roadway work, and irrigation repairs. Lane closures will be in effect from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Motorists may encounter daytime southbound lane closures as crews continue expansion joint work. · S.R. 87 Turn Lane and Median Modifications at South Lynn Road- Operations are taking place in the median. Motorists can expect intermittent daytime lane closures.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.