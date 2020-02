Tate Soccer Defeats Navarre 1-0 In Semis, Will Face Niceville Tonight For District Title

The Tate Aggies defeated the Navarre Raiders 1-0 Friday night in the semifinals of the District 6A playoffs.

The only score of the match was by senior Matt Johnson.

The Tate Aggies will play again Saturday night at 6:00 Ashton Brosnaham Stadium against Niceville High for the District 6A championship.