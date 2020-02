T.R. Miller Tops The Northview Lady Chiefs 5-0 (With Photo Gallery)

The T.R. Miller Tigers shut out The Northview Lady Chiefs 5-0 Friday evening in Bratt.

Emma Gilmore threw a complete game for the Lady Chiefs, allowing five hits, five runs and striking out three.

Gilmore went 1-3 at the plate. Katilin Gafford was also 1-3 for Northview with a single in the fourth.

