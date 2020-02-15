Sunny Saturday; Rain Chance For Sunday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Not as cool. Clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

Sunday: Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Monday Night: Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Tuesday: Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 50s.

Wednesday: Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

Wednesday Night: Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

Thursday: Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.