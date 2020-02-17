Slight Chance Of Rain Today; Increasing Chance Tonight

February 17, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Washington’s Birthday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 3pm.  Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Patchy dense fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Areas of dense fog before 9am. High near 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely. Patchy dense fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 51. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 57. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Northeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 59.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

