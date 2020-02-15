Saying Goodbye To Longtime Firefighter Dennis Rigby (With Photo Gallery)

“Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord for ever.”

Family, friends and fellow firefighters bid farewell Friday to Dennis Rigby, 60, of Oak Grove. He passed away February 10 after an 18-month battle with pancreatic cancer.

On Friday, he was laid to rest with full firefighter’s honors at the Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Rigby’s flag-draped reclaimed barnwood casket was carried to the cemetery on the back of a 1946 Mack fire truck, passing under a large American flag flying high above North Highway 99 from an Escambia Fire Rescue ladder truck.

An Escambia Fire Rescue honor guard presented his widow Sherri Rigby with the American flag.. His daughter, Kristi Rigby Hughes, was given his helmet, and son Chad Rigby received his badge.

Next month would have marked 40 years for Rigby as a volunteer for Walnut Hill Volunteer Department, and he also served as the department chief from 1988 to 1989. In 2012, he was named Officer of the Year and honored for his decades of service to the department.

During his 32-year career with the Escambia County, he most recently worked as fleet maintenance supervisor for Escambia County Solid Waste before his retirement last October. In 2018, he was honored by the Escambia County Commission for his long career.

Donations in Rigby’s honor can be made to the Walnut Hill Volunteer Fire Department.

For more photos, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.