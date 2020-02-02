Sarah Bailey Named Miss Ernest Ward Middle School

Sarah Bailey was named Miss Ernest Ward Middle School Saturday night at the school.

Third runner-up was Blakely Campbell, second runner-up was Leah Hetrick, and the first runner-up in the annual pageant was Ava Gurganus.

Other awards presented were: Miss Hospitality Sarah Bailey, Miss Congeniality Blakey Campbell, Miss Poise and Appearance Savannah Hudson, Miss Physical Fitness Rebekah Abbott, Miss Personality Sarah Bailey, and People’s Choice Award Ella Kizer.

Pictured top: Miss Ernest Ward Middle School Sarah Bailey. Pictured below: Third runner-up Blakely Campbell, first runner-up Ava Gurganus, Miss Ernest Ward Middle School Sarah Bailey and second runner-up Leah Hetrick. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.