Rain Returns For Most Of The Week

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 62. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 7pm. Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Washington’s Birthday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Patchy fog after 9pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 75. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 48. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 54.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 56.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.