Rain Ending, Turning Colder
February 13, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: A few morning showers. Cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 58 by 5pm. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 42. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 58. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 35. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 63. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Calm wind.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Washington’s Birthday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.
Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.
Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.
