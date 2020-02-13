Rain Ending, Turning Colder

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A few morning showers. Cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 58 by 5pm. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 42. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 58. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 35. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 63. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Calm wind.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Washington’s Birthday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.