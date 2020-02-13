Passport Fair Saturday At The Century Post Office

A passport fair will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p. m. Saturday at the Century Post Office, 8450 North Century Boulevard.

Appointments are not required on passport fair days, however, customers are encouraged to show up early, as applicants will be served on a first-come, first-served basis until the applicant maximum capacity has been reached. Passport photo services will be available for those needing a new or updated passport photo.

To save time, customers can visit www.usps.com/passport to learn about the application process and also download and complete an application form before coming to the Passport Fair.

To obtain a passport, applicants need to:

Bring proper proof of American citizenship. This must be either a certified birth certificate issued by the city, county or state, naturalization certificate (a hospital-issued birth certificate alone is not acceptable), consular report of birth abroad, certificate of citizenship or a previous U.S. passport.

Each applicant must bring a clear photocopy of their proof of American citizenship that will be presented at the time of passport acceptance. If the document is two sided, then a photocopy of the front and back of the document must be provided.

Bring proof of identity. This must be either a previous U.S. passport or passport card, certificate of naturalization with identifiable photo attached, certificate of citizenship with identifiable photo attached, valid driver’s license (not temporary or learner’s permit), official U.S. military or military dependent identification card, government employee identification card (federal, state, municipal, county) or current valid foreign passport.

Each applicant must bring a clear photocopy of their proof of identity that will be presented at the time of passport acceptance. If the document is two sided, then a photocopy of the front and back of the document must be provided.

The passport application requires recent color passport photograph of you (2” x 2” in size), which the Post Office Passport Office can provide for $15.

All applicants must appear in person (including minors).

Minors under the age of 16 must appear with both parents. If one parent is not available, a notarized authorization from the absent parent is required.

Each passport for an adult must be accompanied by a check or money order for $110 made payable to the U.S. State Department and a $35 execution fee made payable to Postmaster. Fees for children under 16 are $80 and $35.

The cost to expedite processing at the Department of State is $60 paid per application in addition to required fees.

The cost to expedite delivery service is $17.13 paid per application directly to the Department of State for the delivery of an issued passport book from the Department of State to the customer. This service is only available to mailing addresses within the United States. Not valid for passport cards.