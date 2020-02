One Injured In Gonzalez Rollover Crash

One person was injured in a single vehicle rollover crash Friday night.

The passenger vehicle came to rest on its roof in a ditch at Jennings Street and Old Chemstrand Road. about a half mile east of the Gonzalez Post Office.

Escambia County EMS transported one to an area hospital. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.