Northview Softball And Baseball Scores; Tate And Northview Games Rescheduled

Tuesday Results:

Baseball

Northview Chiefs Junior Varsity 10, Navarre 3

*Tate High JV vs. Pace was rained out and rescheduled for March 30, 5:30 p.m. at Tate.

Softball

Northview Chiefs JV 12, T.R. Miller 1

*Northview varsity softball was rained out and rescheduled for 4:30 p.m. Friday at Northview.