Milestone Boulevard Is Closed At Nine Mile. Here’s A Look At The Work.

Milestone Boulevard is closed at Nine Mile Road for drainage work that is part of the Nine Mile widening project.

Crews have demolished a section of the roadway. After digging a trench that is about 4-feet deep, 30-inch pipes will be put in place. The roadway will then be repaved and reopened.

The target date to reopen Milestone Boulevard is on or before Friday, February 7.

Traffic is currently being detoured to Littleton Street and Oldenburg Boulevard. Signs and variable message boards are in place to alert drivers of the temporary closure and alternate route. All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

Pictured: Drainage work at Milestone Boulevard and Nine Mile Road. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.