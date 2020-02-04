Megan Walters Prefiles For Escambia Commission District 5

Megan Walters of Cantonment prefiled Monday as a Republican for the Escambia County Commission District 5 seat. Incumbent Republican Steven Barry and Democrat Barbara Goins have also prefiled for the office.

Walters submitted the the following statement to NorthEscambia.com:

Megan Walters is a fourth generation and lifelong North Escambia resident. She was raised riding bikes and horseback riding the roads and woods of Cottage Hill and surrounding areas. She has been married for nearly 18 years and is the proud mother of four boys. She currently works part time as a merchandiser servicing stores along the Gulf Coast.

Walters worked for 10 years in the public safety arena as a volunteer firefighter, EMT, 911 dispatcher for Escambia County, Pensacola Fire Department, and Baptist LifeFlight. She left the public safety arena to be a mother and manage a home of a family of six.

Since 2008, she has been an active volunteer of Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, and Young Marines, as well as volunteering at Molino Park Elementary, oftentimes wearing multiple hats. Additionally, she has served on MPE School Advisory Council for two terms and was voted to the position by her peers. She currently is an active volunteer with the Tate Quarterback club, as well as holding a board position. Since 2015, She has served on the Mass Transit Advisory Council to which she was appointed by a county commissioner, and held the chair position for several years. She volunteered for a few years with the Northwest Florida Guardian Ad Litem, as well as holding a board position during her time there.

She worked on the 2010 Census and thoroughly enjoyed meeting and talking to the neighbors of North Escambia, so much so, that she will be working on the 2020 Census coming up. Megan was a blocker with Pensacola Roller Gurlz until she had to retire due to an injury. Her hobby is scouring yard sales and thrift stores for anything that is unique, funky, or strikes her fancy.

Megan loves Pensacola from the beaches and city to the rural and rivers. She is running for county commissioner because she believes she can help make a difference and make our home an even better place to live.

