Man Wanted For Questioning In Recent Escambia County Homicide

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for questioning only in connection with a recent homicide.

The ECSO wants to talk to 21-year old Jaquarius Akiria Donaldson about the February 26 murder in the 2400 block of North Baylen Street.

The shooting happened on Baylen Street near Scott Street. As deputies were on the way to the shooting scene, the gunshot victim showed up at a local hospital where he died.

Anyone with information about Donaldson is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 436-9620 or the ECSO at (850) 436-9620. He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.