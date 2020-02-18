Keep The Umbrella Handy; Good Chance Of Rain The Next Few Days
February 18, 2020
Rain is expected the next few days in the North Escambia area, but severe weather is not. It won’t be a constant rain, but chances are high into Thursday night before thing cool down on Friday.
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 68. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Low around 51. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Thursday: Showers. High near 59. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Northeast wind around 10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 59.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.
Sunday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.
