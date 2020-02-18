Keep The Umbrella Handy; Good Chance Of Rain The Next Few Days

Rain is expected the next few days in the North Escambia area, but severe weather is not. It won’t be a constant rain, but chances are high into Thursday night before thing cool down on Friday.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 68. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Low around 51. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday: Showers. High near 59. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 59.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Sunday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.