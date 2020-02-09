Jay Lady Royals Win 1-1A Basketball Championship (With Complete Tourney Scores)

February 9, 2020

The Jay Lady Royals claimed  the District 1-1A championship with a 59-56 win over Paxton in overtime.

The Lady Royals advance to the regional semifinals Thursday night at Jay against Ponce de Leon.

Complete District 1-1A tournament scores were as follows:

Quarterfinals

Central 52, Laurel Hill 46
Northview 47, Baker 30

Semifinals

Paxton 68, Central 39
Jay 51, Northview 11

Championship

Jay 59, Paxton 56

