Jay Lady Royals Win 1-1A Basketball Championship (With Complete Tourney Scores)
February 9, 2020
The Jay Lady Royals claimed the District 1-1A championship with a 59-56 win over Paxton in overtime.
The Lady Royals advance to the regional semifinals Thursday night at Jay against Ponce de Leon.
Complete District 1-1A tournament scores were as follows:
Quarterfinals
Central 52, Laurel Hill 46
Northview 47, Baker 30
Semifinals
Paxton 68, Central 39
Jay 51, Northview 11
Championship
Jay 59, Paxton 56
