Gulf Power Online System Down Through Sunday For Upgrade

February 20, 2020

All customers will experience a short period of limited functionality during an upgrade of Gulf Power’s customer information and billing system through Sunday, February 23. Customers will be unable to check their balance, make a payment on their account or check their energy usage.

“We appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding as we move the remaining customers to our new experience,” said Marlene Santos, Gulf Power president. “We apologize for the temporary inconvenience, and look forward to delivering the best possible service for our customers through this new customer experience.”

While the upgrade is underway, all customers will experience temporary limited functionality, including the inability to make a payment; however, there will be no adverse impact to customer accounts due to the timing of the upgrade.

In late January, Gulf Power transitioned approximately 30% of its customers to a new customer information system. The remaining customers will be moved over to the new system by Sunday.

Beginning Monday, February 24, the new customer experience will include:

  • A new mobile app for both Apple and Android
  • Improved automated phone options to deliver 24-hours assistance to customers
  • New and informative bill design
  • Seamless web experience on all devices
  • Additional no-fee bill payment option

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 