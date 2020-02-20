Gulf Power Online System Down Through Sunday For Upgrade

All customers will experience a short period of limited functionality during an upgrade of Gulf Power’s customer information and billing system through Sunday, February 23. Customers will be unable to check their balance, make a payment on their account or check their energy usage.

“We appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding as we move the remaining customers to our new experience,” said Marlene Santos, Gulf Power president. “We apologize for the temporary inconvenience, and look forward to delivering the best possible service for our customers through this new customer experience.”

While the upgrade is underway, all customers will experience temporary limited functionality, including the inability to make a payment; however, there will be no adverse impact to customer accounts due to the timing of the upgrade.

In late January, Gulf Power transitioned approximately 30% of its customers to a new customer information system. The remaining customers will be moved over to the new system by Sunday.

Beginning Monday, February 24, the new customer experience will include: