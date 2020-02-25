FWC Law Enforcement Report: Resident Shoots Deer In Golf Course Community

The Florida FWC Division of Law Enforcement reported the following activity during the period ending February 6 in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

Officer Specialist Clark received information of deer being shot in a residential golf course community. The complainant found two separate deer shot in her driveway four days apart.

Officer Specialist Clark and Officer Long went to the residence and talked to the homeowner. As they looked around the property, they noticed a fresh blood trail from the complainant’s residence extending across the road to one of the neighbor’s backyard. There they found a hole with fresh corn and a salt block commonly used to attract deer. There was also evidence of fresh blood trails in the property owner’s driveway.

Officers Clark and Long contacted the owner who admitted to shooting the deer and possibly another one that ran off. The subject had deer meat in a cooler outside his front door and a fresh head of a six-point buck buried by his sidewalk. The subject was cited accordingly.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

No report received for Santa Rosa county.

This report represents some events the FWC handled during the time period; however, it does not include all actions taken by the Division of Law Enforcement. Information provided by FWC.

