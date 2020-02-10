Florida Gas Prices Up A Couple Of Pennies

Florida gas prices are declining again after briefly rising early last week. The state average jumped 6 cents per gallon, Tuesday. However, that increase was cut in half by the weekend.

Florida drivers are now paying an average price of $2.39 per gallon. Sunday’s state average is 2 cents per gallon more than this time last week, and 14 cents more than this time last year.

In Escambia County, the average price per gallon was $2.29 on Sunday, with two Cantonment stations a nickel lower at $2.24.

“Retail gas prices increased last week, despite fundamentals that suggested a decline,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Fuel supplies are strong, demand is down, and crude and gasoline futures have remained low. However, retailers likely raised prices to offset the cost of new fuel contracts that come with a new month. Despite the initial bump, pump prices are falling again, and could reach the low $2.30s in the coming weeks.”