Facing A Navy Captain: Northview NJROTC Cadets Undergo Inspection (With Gallery)

Northview High School’s NJROTC Annual Inspection was held Tuesday at the school, with cadets undergoing face to face scrutiny with Navy captain.

The inspection was conducted by Captain Bryant Hepstall, Executive Officer, Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training (CNATT) located at NAS Pensacola. One by one, Captain Hepstall went face to face with each cadet, asking them questions about their NJROTC experience and conducting a complete inspection of their uniform.

For a photo gallery, click here.

The day’s events began with the personnel inspection, drill demonstration and a pass-in-review in the school gym. The captain also conducted a financial record review, briefings, administrative inspections, supply inspections and more.

Several cadets were promoted and received awards:

PROMOTIONS

To Chief Petty Officer:

Cadet John Bashore

Cadet Ethan Kilburn

Cadet Dallon Rackard

Cadet Skylar Wise

To Petty Officer Third Class:

Cadet Drake Driskell

Cadet Dejanique Lowery

To Seaman:

Cadet Erich Amerson

Cadet Ryan Andrews

Cadet Ruth Mobley

Cadet Anthoni Weaver

To Seaman Apprentice:

Cadet Noah Fussner

EXEMPLARY APPEARANCE AWARDS



Cadet Keaton Brown

Cadet John Bashore

Cadet Kohle Harigel

Cadet Ryan Andrews

Cadet Drake Driskell

Cadet Erich Amerson

NS1 KNOCKOUT DRILL WINNERS



1st Place-Cadet Noah Fussner

2nd Place- Cadet Drake Driskell

3rd Place-Cadet Dakota Giddeon

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.