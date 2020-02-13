Facing A Navy Captain: Northview NJROTC Cadets Undergo Inspection (With Gallery)
February 13, 2020
Northview High School’s NJROTC Annual Inspection was held Tuesday at the school, with cadets undergoing face to face scrutiny with Navy captain.
The inspection was conducted by Captain Bryant Hepstall, Executive Officer, Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training (CNATT) located at NAS Pensacola. One by one, Captain Hepstall went face to face with each cadet, asking them questions about their NJROTC experience and conducting a complete inspection of their uniform.
For a photo gallery, click here.
The day’s events began with the personnel inspection, drill demonstration and a pass-in-review in the school gym. The captain also conducted a financial record review, briefings, administrative inspections, supply inspections and more.
Several cadets were promoted and received awards:
PROMOTIONS
To Chief Petty Officer:
Cadet John Bashore
Cadet Ethan Kilburn
Cadet Dallon Rackard
Cadet Skylar Wise
To Petty Officer Third Class:
Cadet Drake Driskell
Cadet Dejanique Lowery
To Seaman:
Cadet Erich Amerson
Cadet Ryan Andrews
Cadet Ruth Mobley
Cadet Anthoni Weaver
To Seaman Apprentice:
Cadet Noah Fussner
EXEMPLARY APPEARANCE AWARDS
Cadet Keaton Brown
Cadet John Bashore
Cadet Kohle Harigel
Cadet Ryan Andrews
Cadet Drake Driskell
Cadet Erich Amerson
NS1 KNOCKOUT DRILL WINNERS
1st Place-Cadet Noah Fussner
2nd Place- Cadet Drake Driskell
3rd Place-Cadet Dakota Giddeon
NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.
Comments