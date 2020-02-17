ESCO: 15-Year Old Shot Multiple Times In Brownsville

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting of a 15-year old Monday afternoon.

It happened just before 4 p.m. on Brainerd Street near Shoemaker Street in the Brownsville area . Deputies arrived to find that the teen had been shot four times — once in the stomach and three times in the arms. The victim was transported to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

The ECSO the victim was not being cooperative with law enforcement.