ESCO: 15-Year Old Shot Multiple Times In Brownsville

February 17, 2020

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting of a 15-year old Monday afternoon.

It happened just before 4 p.m. on Brainerd Street near Shoemaker Street in the Brownsville area . Deputies arrived to find that the teen had been shot four times — once in the stomach and three times in the arms. The victim was transported to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

The ECSO the victim was not being cooperative with law enforcement.

Comments

One Response to “ESCO: 15-Year Old Shot Multiple Times In Brownsville”

  1. jerry on February 17th, 2020 7:20 pm

    we are becoming pensa-chicago-cola. lord help us to stop these people from doing this outrage





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 