Escambia Needs Poll Deputies At $120 A Day. Apply Thursday In Century.

Want to serve and make some extra cash on election days this year?

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is currently recruiting poll deputies for the upcoming March 17, 2020 Presidential Preference Primary. It pays $120 a day for election day and traning.

Poll deputies:

Maintain order outside the polling place

Assist other workers in preparing polling place on Election Day

Posts signs and materials outside and near the entrance of polling location

Apply in person Thursday between noon and 4 p.m. at the Century Branch Library, or contact Lisa Parrish at (850) 436-9735.