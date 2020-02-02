Escambia County Now Taking Public Safety Director Applications

February 2, 2020

The Escambia Public Safety director job has been posted, with applications accepted until February 27.

The public safety director reports directly  to the county administrator on public safety activities and is responsible for managing daily operations and planning for long term improvements for Escambia County EMS, Emergency Management, County Dispatch and 911 Center, the Pensacola Beach Lifeguards, the Escambia County Medical Director, and Escambia Fire Rescue’s combination career and volunteer division.

The position requires extensive public safety training, experience, licenses and certifications. The annual salary range is a wide one – from $91,000 to $150,000.

Former Escambia County Public Safety Director Mike Weaver resigned in April. Former Emergency Management Director John Dosh is currently serving as interim public safety director, but he is retiring in June.

To read the complete job listing, click here.

Written by William Reynolds 

 