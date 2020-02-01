ECSO Seeks Missing Teen Last Seen On Tate Road

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 13-year old girl.

Ashlyn Elizabeth Tidwell was last seen Friday in the 1300 block of Tate Road. Tidwell is 5-feet, 1-inch tall, weighs 90 pounds, and has long black hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans and a black sweater.

Anyone that knows where she can be located is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620.